Quinta Brunson Shuts Down Critic Of 'Abbott Elementary' Charter School Plotline

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson schooled a critic on her own academic background last week during a critique of her Emmy-winning television series.

Jeanne Allen, founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform, called Brunson out on Twitter last Thursday, stating that the actor and writer had “attended charter schools her entire education.”

Advertisement

“She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it,” Allen added. “Once upon a time.”

I'll share it again.



The creator, lead writer and co-producer of @AbbottElemABC @quintabrunson

is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education. She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time.



Guess money talks. — Jeanne Allen (@JeanneAllen) March 16, 2023

Brunson responded by deeming Allen “wrong and bad at research,” along with a detailed clarification of her education history.

“I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left,” she wrote on Twitter. “I did love my high school. That school is now defunct ― which happens to charters often.”

In a second tweet, she added: “Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued. Thanks for watching the show.”

Advertisement

you’re wrong and bad at research. I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct- which happens to charters often. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023

Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued. Thanks for watching the show :) — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023

Brunson, a Philadelphia native, attended the Charter High School of Architecture and Design, or CHAD, which closed in 2020.

Her exchange with Allen came one day after the most recent episode of “Abbott Elementary” aired, sparking debate among some real-life teachers and parents over the charter school movement.

Titled “Festival,” the episode depicts Draemond Winding (played by Leslie Odom Jr.), the New York-based founder of a network of charter schools, plotting a takeover of the underfunded Abbott Elementary.

Advertisement

Abbott’s conversion from a public school to a charter school would require implementing a rigid application process for students while possibly leaving many educators’ jobs on the chopping block.

Allen has previously called out Brunson and “Abbott Elementary” for their depiction of the charter school movement. The March 2 episode, titled “Mural Arts,” alluded to charter schools as being broadly funded by “wealthy donors with ulterior motives.”

Many interpreted the line, delivered by Sheryl Lee Ralph’s character, Barbara Howard, as a reference to Republican mega-donor Jeff Yass, who has spent millions to support charter schools and political action committees that push for the election of conservative candidates.

Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Allen called the line a “gratuitous slap against people with wealth” and a “hollow, evidence-lacking shot at charter schools.”

Brunson has frequently used her show to highlight the virtues of public education. Still, her comments on the movement as a whole have been measured.

Advertisement