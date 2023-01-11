What's Hot

Republicans Setting Up Committee On 'Weaponization Of The Federal Government'

Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air

Prince Harry Has 1 Question For Anderson Cooper Amid Talk Of Renouncing Royal Titles

Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

TV Reporter Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To Kill His Wife

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Lauds Georgia's Dominance Is Funny

‘Shut Up, Please’: Michelle Yeoh Ignores Exit Music In Iconic Acceptance Speech

Prince Harry's Latest Comments On Racism Spark Reaction From Black Brits

Husband Of Missing Mom Arrested After Police Accuse Him Of Misleading Investigation

Romanian Court Upholds Arrest Of Influencer Andrew Tate

EntertainmentGolden Globesabbott elementaryQuinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Reveals Dream 'Abbott Elementary' Guest, And The Answer Is Sweet

The creator of the hit mockumentary series talked about her plans for the show on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

|

Quinta Brunson dropped some tantalizing crumbs on the Golden Globes red carpet about possible “Abbott Elementary” cameos.

During Variety’s awards pre-show, host Marc Malkin asked the creator of the hit ABC comedy who her dream guest star on the series would be.

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

“One of my dream ones is actually going to be with us this season,” replied Brunson. “And I’m not going to say their name, but I’m very, very excited for this person.”

But while her lips were sealed about the surprise guest, she did have another suggestion.

“One of my dream ones besides that, I don’t know, Cookie Monster?”

She added, “They could do a little appearance, I think. The Sesame Street gang.”

Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including one for Brunson as best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy.
Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including one for Brunson as best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The acclaimed mockumentary series is up for five Golden Globes at the scandal-tinged award show, including Brunson’s nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community