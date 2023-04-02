What's Hot

Entertainmentsaturday night liveSNLabbott elementary

Quinta Brunson Shows Love To Teachers In Sweet 'SNL' Monologue

The “Abbott Elementary” creator emphasized the role teachers play during her hosting gig of "Saturday Night Live."
Ben Blanchet

SNL” host Quinta Brunson made her childhood dream come true as she implored viewers to “remember how important teachers are” during her monologue.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator, in her first time hosting the show, revealed that she once wanted to be a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and joked that she took the “easier” route of making an Emmy-winning comedy.

Brunson then described her NBC series and compared it to “Friends” – with a few exceptions.

“Instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does,” she quipped.

Brunson, the daughter of a teacher, also weighed in on the downside of her show: that people expect her to solve problems with the public school system.

When that bank collapsed, no one wanted to go up to the cast of ‘Succession’ like ‘How do we fix this cousin Greg,’” she joked.

Brunson proceeded to play a clip of former President Barack Obama, who gave a shoutout to Brunson’s mother for doing “the most important job there is.”

“Please, remember how important teachers are, acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve,” Brunson later declared.

