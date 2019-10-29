HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Our writer investigates whether Quip's new flosser really does make flossing less of a chore.

Only about 16% of people floss every day, according to the American Dental Association. I, dear reader, am not one of those people. Quip — the minimalist electric toothbrush brand that made subscription refill models the norm for hygiene habits — is hoping its latest product can help change that.

Floss is a refillable canister that dispenses just the right amount of floss with the click of a button. The sleek tube, which is smaller than a lipstick, reveals a floss dispenser when you press on the white top. The preloaded floss is marked with a green hatch every 18 inches — the recommended floss length, according to the ADA — so you know just how much to use. Cut it using the slit on the top of the dispenser, then push the top back down until it clicks to close.

Quip co-founder and CEO Simon Enever said the goal of Floss was two-fold: to make more people want to floss and remind them to do it.

“In testing, we found that the time people most wanted to floss was when they were in public or at the office after eating, but most didn’t because so few people bring floss with them,” Enever told HuffPost. “Another interesting insight was that when asked why they didn’t floss at home, a common answer was that they simply didn’t remember because, unlike toothpaste and toothbrushes, floss is often kept out of site (and mind) in a drawer or cabinet.”

Intrigued? Here’s my Quip Floss review.

I’ve been a devout user of my Quip toothbrush for almost a year, but I was curious to see how the Floss would work into my dental hygiene routine. I was sent a gold Floss — to match my gold Quip toothbrush — to road test.

Although I’ll admit I’m no flossing expert, I was a little confused upon first opening Floss. At first glance, the dispenser looks like a reusable version of those little single-use floss picks. I quickly realized it wasn’t. You have to pull the string and snip it when you see the pre-marked green line. I appreciate the measure marker because, on the rare occasions when I do floss, I never know how much to use.

I felt very accomplished after flossing, but I’m just not an avid enough flosser to really compare it to my other flossing experiences in terms of effectiveness.

At the very least, however, the Quip Floss makes flossing feel like a more luxurious experience: The thread felt less waxy than most drugstore flosses, and it had a subtle minty flavor. The chic container feels like a cooler, more sanitary way of taking floss on the go. (It’s so pretty I almost wish I could stick it to my mirror just like my Quip toothbrush.) The fact that I won’t have to toss away plastic floss containers every few weeks is nice, too.

The subscription-renewal model and keeping the nice-looking container might be enough to guilt me into flossing more often (and, let’s be honest, sometimes that’s all it takes).

Floss retails for $20, and refills are automatically delivered to your door every three months for $5. It comes in the same four colors as the original metal Quip toothbrushes: gold, copper, silver and slate.

