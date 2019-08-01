HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

bernardbodo via Getty Images

Last year was a rough dental year for me. I’ve always been pretty good about brushing twice a day, but I had a harder time remembering to brush for the recommended two minutes, floss and visit the dentist twice a year.

If those dental care practices are also low on your priority list, move them up. An August visit to the dentist revealed an alarming prognosis: I had eight cavities and needed one root canal. A lot of money, hours in the dental chair, and too many Novocaine shots later, everything was finally sealed up and I asked my dentist what I could do to prevent this from happening again. In addition to seeing him more regularly, he recommended I invest in an electric toothbrush.

I initially ordered a Sonicare, but I wasn’t blown away by the experience. The toothbrush was aggressive on my gums, and I felt like I had a hard time controlling it — toothpaste flew everywhere, and so began a daily ritual of cleaning my bathroom mirror. I’d heard many of my favorite podcasts advertise the Quip toothbrush, and although I try not to be too much of a sucker for ads, I was drawn in by its low price point, promise of how gentle it would be on my gums, and sleek look.

After one brush, I was sold. Unlike my other run-of-the-mill electric toothbrush, the Quip actually requires me to participate in the tooth-brushing experience a little more, meaning I have more control. It buzzes when it’s time to switch sides, and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive gums. Another perk is its manageable size: Because the Quip is battery-operated (you do have to order replacement brush heads, but they only cost $5), it’s great for travel and doesn’t require lugging around yet another bulky charger.

Truth be told, I could sing the praises of the Quip all day long, but perhaps the best thing about this mighty toothbrush is that it works. I saw my dentist a month ago, and he confirmed that my teeth were in tip-top shape, with minimal plaque buildup.

Now that you know just how cravity-prone I am, is there any better endorsement than that?