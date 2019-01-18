Quip Toothbrushes To Stop Advertising With Ben Shapiro Following March For Life Rally

Quip toothbrushes said it will no longer buy advertising time on conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s podcast after he recorded an episode at the March for Life Rally on Friday.

During a speech at the anti-abortion rights rally in Washington, D.C., Shapiro read ads for companies including Quip and ZipRecruiter for a podcast he was simultaneously recording. The speech was most notable for a bizarre rant in which he defended his decision to not kill “baby Hitler.”

Quip told HuffPost the company did not approve of their ad being “read in a venue we did not endorse.”

“Our mission is to make good oral health more accessible to everyone, and podcast advertising is one way we’re able to realize this,” Quip told HuffPost in a statement. “However, following one of our ads being read in a venue we did not endorse, we have chosen to discontinue our advertising relationship with this show. We are also taking steps to ensure all of our advertising partners are aligned with our oral health mission and values.”

ZipRecruiter did not respond to a request for comment.