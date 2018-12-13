Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
11 Quirky Gifts For Coffee Lovers Under $20

Gifts for coffee drinkers that's not a bag of coffee
By Sarah Kollmorgen
12/13/2018 11:30am ET
Hero Images via Getty Images

Some people call it a cup of joe, a cuppa, java, the morning brew or jitter juice. Some like it hot, others like it cold, and still others want just a shot (or two!). No matter how you pour it — whether you’re a pumpkin spice devotee or cold brew connoisseur — if you’re like the 64 percent of Americans who drink coffee everyday, it plays an vital part in your morning ritual.

Fortunately for those wondering where to buy gifts for coffee lovers, there is no end to brewtiful coffee gifts across the country, from chain brands to craft brewers. If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer amount of coffee gift ideas out there, we’ve ground up these 11 items for coffee drinkers that’s not a mug or a bag of coffee.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A guide to coffee brewing methods, for the obsessive.
Etsy
This print is a coffee lover’s complete guide to getting the right brew every time. Choose from several sizes — 12x16, 30x40, 16x20, 18x24 or 24x36 — and you’ve got a stress-free gift.
2
This coffee-flavored maple syrup made with Stumptown coffee.
Uncommon Goods
Coffee by itself is good, but coffee in maple syrup is a whole new level. Mix two of breakfast’s favorite flavors with this maple syrup that’s crafted with a cult-beloved coffee brand.
3
Tour a local roastery or do a coffee tasting.
Caiaimage/Trevor Adeline via Getty Images
Many local roasting facilities offer educational classes on coffee tasting (think wine tasting, only no swishing and spitting) and tours of their roasting facilities. To start, we recommend scouring sites like CourseHourse, Dabble, Brooklyn Brainery, MasterClass, EventBrite or even local craft coffee roasters to find a class or tour that fits your location, time and budget.
4
A cold brew coffee maker for home.
Amazon
Some people like cold brew coffee so much they want it year round. Make sure they save some cash and time with this cold brew coffee maker that’ll fit in their fridge.
5
This tee, for the friend who's their own at-home barista.
Etsy
For the person who likes fun graphic tees, this shirt is the perfect stocking stuffer. Available in five colors and sizes S to 5X, there’s a fit for every coffee loving friend or family member.
6
A reusable pour over filter, so they can cut down on waste.
Etsy
Chemex and pour-over brewers will love this environmentally-friendly cloth filter that's made with organic cotton. For folks who can’t get behind all of that washing, this metal filter might be a better solution.
7
A coffee plant enamel pin.
Sweet Maria's
We all know coffee beans are best when they’re brown and roasted, but they actually start out as beautifully vibrant plants. The coffee lover in your life can affix this pin to their jacket or bag to show off their coffee smarts.
8
A coffee mug that's more than a coffee mug.
Madewell
Coffee drinkers have probably been gifted so many coffee mugs, their kitchen cabinets are fit to burst. Instead, gift them one that has another purse — one that holds a festive-scented candle. Get this enamel mug candle on sale at Madewell right now for under $20.
9
A how-to poster for pour-over fanatics.
Handsome Wade
A gift that’s useful and a work of art? It exists, in the form of this coffee brewing poster. Pin it up in the kitchen where it’ll go to use as a how-to guide a tasteful piece of art. Pun intended.
10
Tasteful coasters to protect their countertops from all of that caffeine.
Amazon
Keep their countertops clean when those caffeine jitters kick in with these cult-favorite Thirstystone coasters. They’re loved for their absorbency, so they’re ideal for the person who likes to sip on a homemade cold brew.
11
Vanilla coffee bean scrub, for the beauty-loving caffeine addict.
Etsy
Now they can take coffee with them everywhere, including the shower with this delicious-smelling coffee bean scrub. Since it’s handmade, be sure to order in time to arrive by the holidays.
