25 Quirky Swimsuits That'll Blow Basic Bikinis Out Of The Water

Wearing a simple bikini is, well, fine. It’s summer, which means it’s time to live it up, have some fun and enjoy yourself. And one of the best ways to do that? Put on a fun, quirky swimsuit that makes a statement. Not only will you get a ton of compliments, but you’ll also feel like a superstar. Here are 25 great options you can rock on vacation, at the beach, by the pool or anywhere else.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A super-high-waisted wonder
Amazon
2
A super cute cutout swimdress
Amazon
3
A stunning ruffled pick
Eloquii
4
A short-sleeve rash guard
Amazon
5
A flirty one-piece
Amazon
6
A sweet swim dress
Amazon
7
A badass fishnet panel bikini
Amazon
8
A trendy velvet bikini
Stardust Swim / Etsy
9
A bold-printed, plunging one-piece
Amazon
10
A vintage-inspired swim dress
Amazon
11
A cow print cutie
Unique Vintage
12
A bikini with a cool ruffle hem
Amazon
13
A reversible one-piece
Amazon
14
A long-sleeve bikini
Lilly's Kloset
15
An eye-catching ruched one-piece
Amazon
16
A romantic, ruffled, off-the-shoulder bikini
Amazon
17
A crochet-trimmed confection
Amazon
18
A genius convertible color-blocked one-piece
Nakimuli / Etsy
19
A funky layered tankini
Amazon
20
A rainbow and shark print high-waisted bikini
ModCloth
21
A boho beauty
Amazon
22
A seahorse print cutie
MeUndies
23
A sexy bikini
Amazon
24
An absolutely aww-dorable retro-inspired pink and gingham one-piece
Unique Vintage
25
A clever cutout one-piece
Amazon
