25 Quirky Swimsuits That'll Blow Basic Bikinis Out Of The Water

Get ready to dive into the fashion deep end — c'mon in, the water's fine.
By Katy Herman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Wearing a simple bikini is, well, fine. It’s summer, which means it’s time to live it up, have some fun and enjoy yourself. And one of the best ways to do that? Put on a fun, quirky swimsuit that makes a statement. Not only will you get a ton of compliments, but you’ll also feel like a superstar. Here are 25 great options you can rock on vacation, at the beach, by the pool or anywhere else.

1
A super-high-waisted wonder
Amazon
This suit is definitely vintage-inspired, but it is still more than stylish in the — extremely Bradley Cooper voice — modern world. Just ask the over 5,900 (!!!!) people who've left positive reviews. Some reviewers recommend sizing up!

Promising review: "I wish I could give this six stars! To my curvy folks, this bathing suit is an absolute must! I'm about to buy it in every color it's so perfect! The quality feels super expensive, and the colors are vibrant and just straight-up stunning. I'm 5-foot-6 and weight about 195 pounds, with a 39D-DD bust and usually wear a size 12-14. The 3XL fit perfectly." — HoneyEyes0012

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S-4XL and in 21 prints).
2
A super cute cutout swimdress
Amazon
The bold and gorgeous print is befitting a bold and gorgeous you. Go ahead, twirl a little. Some reviewers recommend sizing up!

Promising review: "Stop looking and BUY this! This is the best bathing suit I've ever had. I wanted something sexy but cute! I took a chance on this swimsuit and OH. MY. GOD. It makes me look and feel like a bombshell! I bought a size up from my normal size and the fit is perfect! The material is fantastic. High quality and makes you feel supported. The chest area is so nice and the padding is beautiful. I'm definitely gonna buy another! I've already had so many compliments and friends asking where I found this gem! Buy. This. Bathing suit." — Asia Pasmat

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XL-5XL and in 19 prints).
3
A stunning ruffled pick
Eloquii
You might feel like a "high-fashion Cheshire cat" in this, in the best possible way.

Promising review: "Beeeeutiful...WOW. This bathing suits fits wonderfully in a sassy yet classy way with the fabulous flirty ruffles all around, and the vibrant color takes it to the next level. Love it!! Can't wait until it meets the sun and sand this summer." — Tracy P.

Get it from Eloquii for $149.95 (available in sizes 14-28 and in two colors and prints).
4
A short-sleeve rash guard
Amazon
This suit is here to protect you from any risk of blending in with everyone else on the waterfront.

Promising review: "Can I say how in LOVE I am with this swimsuit?! I'm a size 18/20 depending on the item, and I ordered this in an XXL. It fits perfectly and allows you to choose the level of sex appeal you want with the zipper. Plus, the print is AMAZING. I feel like going to the pool right now just so someone can see me in it!" — Mrs. M

Get it from Amazon for $13.88+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 11 designs, including some with long sleeves).
5
A flirty one-piece
Amazon
It has a sheer crochet middle because wanting to show a little skin doesn't mean you have to go the two-piece route. You can adjust the straps to be a halter or remove them all together. The choice is yours!

Promising review: "LOVE this swimsuit. Great coverage on the behind area and nice support for the girls. I received many compliments — even by bikini wearers. I wore this to the beaches of Hawaii and it stayed on perfectly with the strong waves and snorkeling underwater. Great buy and a great price." — C. Welty

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 2–16 and in 10 colors).
6
A sweet swim dress
Amazon
You'll be twirling from your lounge chair to the ocean and back again.

Promising review: "This swimsuit is beautiful. It's been YEARS since I've been able to find a swimsuit that I feel comfortable in. I'm 5'2", about 140 pounds, a 34DD, and I ordered a medium and it fits perfectly. I love how beautiful it is while still being modest. It's very nicely made and very comfortable to wear. Being a 'well-endowed' girl, I also feel very supported wearing this without any additional support. I highly recommend it!" — Kathy Ann Koletas

Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 20 colors and prints).
7
A badass fishnet panel bikini
Amazon
This is sure to get you caught up checking yourself out in the mirror and to mesh well with your chicest pair of sunnies.

Promising review: "As soon as I tried this bathing suit on, I knew I needed it in every color! Absolutely love the way it looks and feels on me. Buy it, you won't be disappointed." — Shikiera vasquez

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes L-3XL and in eight colors).
8
A trendy velvet bikini
Stardust Swim / Etsy
Not only does this suit provide a cool touch of texture, but it also has the perfect fit you've been dreaming of all these years. You can get the top and the bottom in different sizes, or you can even message the seller to get it fully customized. Just add what you want customized to the notes when you place your order! You can change the cut, coverage, or even ask for a size beyond what they have listed. This shop has lots of suits, both customizable and "ready to ship" that are already made and will ship faster.

Promising review: "Best. Fitting. Suit. Ever. This is the first suit in years that I have loved from the second I put it on. I am talking since puberty. I’m 31 and my whole life I’ve hated bathing suits, because a one-size/shape-fits-all concept is just mathematically and logically incorrect. This one I put on and wore for two days...around the house. Sexier than most of my lingerie and better fitting/more comfortable than my favorite jeans. I don’t know how or why, but I won’t question it." — Jenny Long

Get it from StardustSwim on Etsy for $89 (available in top sizes XS-XL and bottom sizes XS-XL or in a custom version).
9
A bold-printed, plunging one-piece
Amazon
This suit is so incredible people on Amazon just don't shut up about it.

Promising review: "First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. I have a size 38 HH (UK)/38 N (US) bra. Now, with that being said, a natural HH/N cup is NOT typical, so I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of coverage that I got. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again! 😉" — VA_Gurl

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).
10
A vintage-inspired swim dress
Amazon
This suit is sultry yet whimsical, in case you're feeling both naughty and nautical.

Promising review: "This is the best swimsuit I've ever bought! I will buy this swimsuit in every color available! It's super comfortable and the necktie provides good support for the boobs. It creates an hourglass silhouette. I'm 34 years old and I have never purchased a swimsuit that makes me feel as confident as this does. And the price can't be beat." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in sizes S-4XL and in 26 styles).
11
A cow print cutie
Unique Vintage
You can make mooooves in this suit this summer.

Get it from Unique Vintage for $52 (available in sizes S-L).
12
A bikini with a cool ruffle hem
Amazon
This'll make your old triangle halter top long for the old days when it was the coolest suit in your collection.

Promising review: "This is my favorite swimsuit. I bought the green and it looks great with my skin. It has a lot of boob support so you don’t have to worry about falling out of your top or drooping/sagging when the suit gets wet." — Elysian

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 26 colors and prints).
13
A reversible one-piece
Amazon
You get two statement-making suits for the price of one. The padding in the chest is removable and the ties are adjustable, so you can really customize this baby to make it fit your body as well as your mood.

Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews, but this suit is AMAZING! It's so hard to find one-piece suits when you're short, especially when the shoulder straps aren't adjustable, but the way you can lace the straps in the back makes this super easy to adjust! The fact it's two in one is the best part. This is better quality than suits I've bought at Target for $10 more!" — Em Guercio

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL).
14
A long-sleeve bikini
Lilly's Kloset
This will give you a little extra sun protection, even though the blue-and-white tie-dye print totally echoes the gorgeous sunny skies above.

BTW — It's from a Black woman-owned small business!

Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $52 (available in sizes S-L).
15
An eye-catching ruched one-piece
Amazon
The sultry sweetheart neckline, fun '50s-inspired graphic print and perfectly placed padding mean you'll be looking like a pin-up all summer long.

Promising review: "The swimsuit is excellent quality and works really well for women with curves. I got it for my sister, her main issue has always been bust size, and most swimsuits and bikinis lack the support, or simply look terrible. This swimsuit looks elegant, sexy, super vintage, and seems to provide enough support for it to be comfortable. I fully recommend it if you are looking for a one-piece swimsuit." — Erika

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 4–16 and in five colors).
16
A romantic, ruffled, off-the-shoulder bikini
Amazon
This basically feels like your favorite floral dress in swimsuit form. It's got adjustable straps and built-in underwire!

Promising review: "Everyone commented on this bikini! It’s super comfy and a great material!" — Theresa Erika

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 20 colors and patterns).
17
A crochet-trimmed confection
Amazon
You need this if you're ready to take the plunge.

Promising review: "To say I love this suit is an understatement! It’s amazing!!!! I like to be covered, but I still want something fun. This totally did the trick and cost wayyyy less than an Anthropologie look-alike!" — Gina masucci

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 24 colors and prints).
18
A genius convertible color-blocked one-piece
Nakimuli / Etsy
The long straps can be tied in all kinds of different ways to make it look like a new piece every time. The Black-owned, Brooklyn-based shop links to a video of five ways to tie it here.

Promising review: "All I can say is...LOVE IT! Fits perfectly and has vibrant colors; easy to clean. I really like that I can wear it in many different ways." — nikkiluvv1

Get it from Nakimuli on Etsy for $120 (available in sizes S-3X).
19
A funky layered tankini
Amazon
It has an elastic band at the bottom to help it stay put even if you're not the kind of person to just sit back with a beach read. You like to be active. Volleyball? Paddleboarding? Bring it on. It's got over 2,000 positive reviews and is available in styles with classic bikini bottoms or boyshorts, depending on what kind of coverage you want!

Promising review: "This suit is awesome! It's good quality and the colors are amazing. The bottoms fit like a glove; they're conservative enough for a family beach trip but not like grandma drawers either. The top is a TEENSY bit smaller than I'd like, but it looks great. I get full coverage, and the straps are adjustable and criss-cross in the back, giving full support for the boobs! I could play volleyball in this thing! It only shows a peek of your upper rib cage and no belly, no matter how much you move!" — Sarah

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S-3XL and in 24 styles).
20
A rainbow and shark print high-waisted bikini
ModCloth
You'll be the shark in the water when you rock this stunner of a suit.

Get it from ModCloth: $49 (for the top; available in sizes XS-4X) and $49 (for the bottoms; available in sizes XS-4X).
21
A boho beauty
Amazon
The marvelous mix of fresh prints makes this the suit you'll reach for more than any other in your closet. Reviewers report that it runs large.

Promising review: "This bathing suit is adorable and super comfortable. I ordered the medium, which fit really well, even though I usually wear a large in other bathing suits. The top is still a little large, but the bottoms are perfect. I can't wait to wear it at the beach." — Margaret

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S-L).
22
A seahorse print cutie
MeUndies
Sea horses are pretty much the cutest sea creature, apart from you frolicking in the waves in this suit.

Get it from MeUndies for $78 (or $60 for members; available in sizes XS-4XL and in 14 colors and prints).
23
A sexy bikini
Amazon
The dramatic geometric ruffle detail is the final touch you need to get your vacay wardrobe into shape. The straps on the top are adjustable, as are the ties on the sides of the bottoms!

Promising review: "This is the first two-piece I've bought since I was a teen. This bathing suit fits so well and is so cute! The colors and material are so good, and it's so comfortable. I love that, for once, it's not a halter top! I tried it on and was shocked at how well it fit." — Jennifer B.

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 25 colors).
24
An absolutely aww-dorable retro-inspired pink and gingham one-piece
Unique Vintage
You are going to love this suit so much that you'll probably want to wear it in non-swim settings, too.

Get it from Unique Vintage for $88 (available in sizes 4-16).
25
A clever cutout one-piece
Amazon
The style looks like a bikini but offers a little more coverage and a lot more attitude. The adjustable halter strap is attached via hooks, which means no more bending your neck in an unnatural position trying to get your straps tied right.

Promising review: "I LOVE this bathing suit. I've tried on way too many bathing suits and I didn't find anything I liked before this. The modest ones all looked grannyish on me. I tried this on, and I almost cried. I actually feel sexy in this. I love that it looks like a bikini in the front. I swam with my kids and baby and it stayed in place, without any adjusting. No more frumpy bathing suits for this momma!" — Melze81

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S-XL and in two prints).
