25 Quirky Swimsuits That'll Blow Basic Bikinis Out Of The Water

Wearing a simple bikini is, well, fine. It’s summer, which means it’s time to live it up, have some fun and enjoy yourself. And one of the best ways to do that? Put on a fun, quirky swimsuit that makes a statement. Not only will you get a ton of compliments, but you’ll also feel like a superstar. Here are 25 great options you can rock on vacation, at the beach, by the pool or anywhere else.