25 Quirky Swimsuits That'll Blow Basic Bikinis Out Of The Water

A trendy velvet bikini

Stardust Swim / Etsy

Not only does this suit provide a cool touch of texture, but it also has the perfect fit you've been dreaming of all these years. You can get the top and the bottom in different sizes, or you can even message the seller to get it fully customized. Just add what you want customized to the notes when you place your order! You can change the cut, coverage, or even ask for a size beyond what they have listed. This shop has lots of suits, both customizable and "ready to ship" that are already made and will ship faster."Best. Fitting. Suit. Ever. This is the first suit in years that I have loved from the second I put it on. I am talking since puberty. I’m 31 and my whole life I’ve hated bathing suits, because a one-size/shape-fits-all concept is just mathematically and logically incorrect.I don’t know how or why, but I won’t question it." — Jenny Long



Get it from StardustSwim on Etsy for $89 (available in top sizes XS-XL and bottom sizes XS-XL or in a custom version).