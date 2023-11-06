This New Road Trip Comedy Is The Top Movie On Hulu Right Now

“Quiz Lady” is currently the most popular movie on Hulu, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new comedy premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival before joining Hulu on Nov. 3. Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star as estranged sisters who come together on a cross-country adventure to take care of their mother’s gambling debts.

In addition to Awkwafina and Oh (who also served as producers), “Quiz Lady” features Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale and the late Paul Reubens in his final film role.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Netflix, Apple TV+, Max and Prime Video.

“Fingernails” is the most popular movie on Apple TV+ right now. The sci-fi romance joined the streaming platform on Nov. 3 after a limited theatrical release and premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August.

Starring Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed, the movie is set in a world where couples can take a test to confirm whether or not they are in love. But for the protagonist, the answer is not as straightforward as it seems.

After major box office success this summer, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is reaching streaming audiences on Netflix, where it is currently the most popular movie.

A sequel to 2018′s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the animated Marvel film is also set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes and centers around classic characters from the Spider-Man comics. The impressive voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Greta Lee and more.

The 2006 hit comedy-drama “The Devil Wears Prada” is the third most popular movie on Max at the moment.

Meryl Streep plays a fictionalized version of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, with Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as some of her employees. Written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name.

Older movies are also getting some love on Amazon Prime Video, which added “Notting Hill” at the beginning of November.

The 1999 rom-com stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant as a Hollywood A-lister and London bookshop owner who spark an unlikely romance after a chance meeting.