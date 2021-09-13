NEW YORK ― A Jane Doe who was R. Kelly’s background dancer said he started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 14 or 15 in the early 1990s.

The Jane Doe, who was introduced in the federal case against Kelly as “Angela,” testified that the singer had sexual intercourse with her starting when she was 14 or 15. She also told the prosecution that she walked in on Kelly performing oral sex on the late singer Aaliyah Haughton when the latter was just 13 or 14 years old.

Angela, who is the 10th accuser in the trial taking place in Brooklyn, New York, said that she and one other woman were playing a pranking game they often played while on tour when they decided to prank Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. When they went to the back of the tour bus to prank Kelly, Angela said she “slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation.”

She testified that Kelly’s head was between the underaged singer’s legs while he was on his knees.

