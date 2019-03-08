R. Kelly Sings 'I Believe I Can Lie' In Jimmy Kimmel's Remix

Jimmy Kimmel finished his jokes about day two of R. Kelly’s combustible CBS interview with a song on Thursday. But it wasn’t a happy note.

After mocking the singer, who is accused of sexual abuse, for his banking habits and for bringing a puppy on a helicopter, Kimmel changed gears.

“It’s easy to forget that R. Kelly is a musician, and I think it’s important to remind everyone of that,” he said.

Cue the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” remix of Kelly’s hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” synced with Kelly’s quotes from the interview with Gayle King. Suffice it to say, the new verse, “I believe I can lie,” isn’t quite as heartfelt as the singer’s original hit.