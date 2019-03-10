Kenan Thompson's R. Kelly Does 'SNL' Sitdown To 'Remove All Doubt' He's A Monster

As for agreeing to an interview, Thompson’s Kelly noted that people “think I’m some kind of monster, so I’m here to remove all doubt.”

He added: “My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego — my ego was telling me yes.” He repeatedly insisted Leslie Jones’ King call him “victim” — but she wasn’t having it.

When asked about the scathing Lifetime docuseries that featured sex assault accusations against him, the orchestra swelled and Thompson crooned: “It’s 10-o’clock in the morning and I’m talking to Oprah’s friend. If I can just get through this, everybody’s going to love me again.”

When he spotted the TV camera behind Jones, the relentlessly befuddled Thompson was shocked: “You just keep your cameras out in the open like that? Y’all some freaks?”

Finally, in the ultimate showdown he stands and demands that Jones “think for a minute” about the accusations against him.

“I gave you ‘Trapped in a Closet,’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,’ and so many other clues, and this is how you repay me!?” he demands.