Kenan Thompson's R. Kelly Does 'SNL' Sitdown To 'Remove All Doubt' He's A Monster

Saturday Night Live recreated the wild faceoff between R. Kelly and Gayle King— but in the cold open spoof version Kenan Thompson’s Kelly ... sang.
As for agreeing to an interview, Thompson’s Kelly noted that people “think I’m some kind of monster, so I’m here to remove all doubt.”
He added: “My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego — my ego was telling me yes.” He repeatedly insisted Leslie Jones’ King call him “victim” — but she wasn’t having it.
When asked about the scathing Lifetime docuseries that featured sex assault accusations against him, the orchestra swelled and Thompson crooned: “It’s 10-o’clock in the morning and I’m talking to Oprah’s friend. If I can just get through this, everybody’s going to love me again.”
When he spotted the TV camera behind Jones, the relentlessly befuddled Thompson was shocked: “You just keep your cameras out in the open like that? Y’all some freaks?”
Finally, in the ultimate showdown he stands and demands that Jones “think for a minute” about the accusations against him.
“I gave you ‘Trapped in a Closet,’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,’ and so many other clues, and this is how you repay me!?” he demands.
