Lifetime Set To Air 'Surviving R. Kelly' Follow-up Special

The new special, “Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact,” will examine the cultural effect of the documentary series, which gave Kelly’s accusers, mostly black girls and women, a larger platform to tell their stories.

The two-hour special, set to premiere on the network May 4, will be hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, a news release stated.

Kelly, who has faced decades of sexual misconduct allegations, pleaded not guilty last month to 10 charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, three of whom were reportedly minors.

He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied all sexual misconduct allegations against him.

This year we honor the cofounders of #MuteRKelly, Kenyette Tisha Barnes and Oronike Odeleye. #MuteRKelly is a worldwide financial boycott, a "mute," of accused R&B singer Robert "R." Kelly. Learn more about our awardees and purchase tickets today! https://t.co/oHEQezFAkf pic.twitter.com/5rFs5lW7sk — Resilience (@ResilienceChi) April 25, 2019

The singer notably grew agitated when he was confronted with some of the allegations highlighted in the documentary during an interview with CBS’ Gayle King last month.

“Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer dream hampton recently discussed the documentary with NPR, addressing the lack of protection within the criminal justice system for black women and girls who survive abuse.

“We know that this system is unfair to black people — not just black men, but black people,” hampton told NPR. “We often rhetorically talk about black men being targeted and treated unfairly and abused in the criminal justice system — but it’s black people.”