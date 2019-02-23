R. Kelly Turns Self In To Police Following Sex Abuse Charges

R. Kelly turned himself in to Chicago police Friday night after being hit with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to a police department news release, the singer was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. following his indictment. His bond hearing is set for Saturday afternoon, NPR reported.

At a press conference Friday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx stated the charges include four victims named only as H.W., R.L., L.C. and J.P. All but the first individual were under age 17 during the alleged incidents spanning from 1998 to 2010.

In response to Friday’s news, Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, told The Associated Press his client was “an innocent man.”

“Mr. Kelly is strong,” Greenberg said. “He’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing some of Kelly’s accusers, tweeted Saturday that he expects federal charges against him and that he “will rightly spend his remaining days in prison.”

I expect R Kelly to also face federal charges in the coming weeks/months. These charges will be distinct from the crimes for which he was charged yesterday and will result in a separate criminal proceeding. Ultimately, R Kelly will rightly spend his remaining days in prison. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 23, 2019

The developments represent a serious turning point in the case against Kelly, which has been corroborated by stories detailing years of alleged abuse at the hands of the singer who has been rumored to run a sex cult.

Certain of those accounts were revealed recently in Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which several women came forward to share their experiences.