WEIRD NEWS

Rabbit-Raven Optical Illusion Is Pitting Friend Against Friend

What do YOU see?

“Yanny” or “Laurel” is so last year.

2019? Well, it’s all about the rabbit. Or the raven.

That’s after this video of someone petting an animal became the latest to send Twitter users down a rabbit hole:

A majority of people appear to believe the animal involved is a raven.

A definitive clue, however, may lie in how the footage gained traction online.

It was originally posted to the image-sharing website Imgur by a user called HorseonaBike, who captioned it, “Quoth the Raven ’awwww yissss,’” the first part an apparent reference to a line from the Edgar Allan Poe poem “The Raven.”

Imgur tweeted the video with the caption: “I think there’s something wrong with your rabbit.”

Dan Quintana, a researcher at the University of Oslo, echoed the lighthearted rabbit-themed comment when he reshared the clip, prompting the debate that continues to rumble on online:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Optical Illusion Rabbits Raven
CONVERSATIONS