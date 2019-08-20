“Yanny” or “Laurel” is so last year.

2019? Well, it’s all about the rabbit. Or the raven.

That’s after this video of someone petting an animal became the latest to send Twitter users down a rabbit hole:

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

A majority of people appear to believe the animal involved is a raven.

A definitive clue, however, may lie in how the footage gained traction online.

It was originally posted to the image-sharing website Imgur by a user called HorseonaBike, who captioned it, “Quoth the Raven ’awwww yissss,’” the first part an apparent reference to a line from the Edgar Allan Poe poem “The Raven.”

Imgur tweeted the video with the caption: “I think there’s something wrong with your rabbit.”

Dan Quintana, a researcher at the University of Oslo, echoed the lighthearted rabbit-themed comment when he reshared the clip, prompting the debate that continues to rumble on online:

Not sure if rubbing left looking rabbit on the nose

or

an upward looking bird on the head (ears=beak) pic.twitter.com/RxTMwWD7za — ꜱᴡᴀᴘɴɪʟ ಠ_ಠ ʙʜᴀᴛɪᴀ (@synbiocs) August 18, 2019

I did see a raven at first, but it’s definitely a rabbit — GreenlandRealEstateBroker (@gussthelawyer) August 20, 2019

Weirdest rabbit ears I have seen for some time... — Aina Puce (@aina_puce) August 18, 2019

ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too haha pic.twitter.com/zFl1uEvmDi — Dani Crain (@DCrainium) August 18, 2019

So basically, birds were birthed from a rabbit's head on the 6th day, huh? https://t.co/2E2dKA14zP — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) August 20, 2019

My rabbit is bigger and can fly. pic.twitter.com/sxupt3sTWP — Alberto Bengoa 🇺🇳 (@albertointernet) August 19, 2019

Watched this twice to realise it’s a rabbit and no a Raven 😂 https://t.co/yejzqWtHvW — Aaron Mains (@aaronmains) August 20, 2019

This just blew my mind... Is He Petting a Rabbit or a Raven? https://t.co/ZjRcJVIou3 — Scotty K (@ScottyKOnair) August 20, 2019

I mean, it looks like a raven to me.



So it must be a rabbit. https://t.co/0wzY0n2i9F — Patrick Griffin (@patrickdgriffin) August 20, 2019

I don't understand. Is it a rabbit or a raven?!?! pic.twitter.com/R4TEB8Kubo — Jen (@shoegal4eva) August 20, 2019

That is not a rabbit, it is indeed a Corvid. Notice the nictitating membrane when it blinks. Instead of moving up and down, it sweeps across the eye horizontally like a windscreen wiper and is translucent. — Greta GG (@GretaGarbolini) August 19, 2019

Half the staff sees a Raven, the other half sees a rabbit, WHAT IS THE TRUTH?! https://t.co/VodG25OVZh — 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) August 19, 2019

Is that a rabbit being stroked on the nose or a magpie being stroked on the head because... pic.twitter.com/PldtyZRIs9 — Sharky Ballerina🦈 (@CarolHenny) August 19, 2019

took me longer than it should have — Nazo | E-girl enthusiast (@ItMeNazo) August 19, 2019

What is this sorcery — capitalkiwi (@capitalkiwi) August 20, 2019

I keep seeing a raven with its beak open. Even after I see it’s a rabbit https://t.co/Ze5VWANQe1 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 19, 2019

absolutely mad bistable image of a raven or a rabbit https://t.co/BdHmaE7meq — Gavin Buckingham (@DrGBuckingham) August 18, 2019

I don’t know... The beak seems too curved for a crow. But if it is, I would definitely love to have a pet crow like that! — Cristina Zogmaister (@czogmaister) August 18, 2019