“Yanny” or “Laurel” is so last year.
That’s after this video of someone petting an animal became the latest to send Twitter users down a rabbit hole:
A majority of people appear to believe the animal involved is a raven.
A definitive clue, however, may lie in how the footage gained traction online.
It was originally posted to the image-sharing website Imgur by a user called HorseonaBike, who captioned it, “Quoth the Raven ’awwww yissss,’” the first part an apparent reference to a line from the Edgar Allan Poe poem “The Raven.”
Imgur tweeted the video with the caption: “I think there’s something wrong with your rabbit.”
Dan Quintana, a researcher at the University of Oslo, echoed the lighthearted rabbit-themed comment when he reshared the clip, prompting the debate that continues to rumble on online: