What's Hot

Elon Musk Says He Wanted To 'Punch' Kanye West After He Tweeted A Swastika

Prince Harry Hits Out At 'Baseless' Story That Pits 'Him Against His Country'

Tattoo Removal Studio Offers Freebies To Regretful Kanye West Fans

U.S. 'Actively' Working On Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Release From Russia

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

Men Are Sharing The Things They "Actually Want" For Christmas, And They're So Good, I'm Taking Notes

Russian Oil Cap Begins, Trying To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

Non-Religious Voters Wield Clout, Lean Heavily Democratic

U.S. News
wildlifeConnecticutraccoon rabiesdoorbell camera

Mom Pulls Vicious Raccoon Off Daughter's Leg In Heroic Act Caught On Camera

Logan Kelsey MacNamara was hailed as a hero by a wildlife biologist for her quick action as her daughter was being attacked.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

A Connecticut mother jumped into action when a raccoon bit her 5-year-old daughter in the leg and latched on ― and her heroism was caught on surveillance video.

The clip shows Logan Kelsey MacNamara quickly reacting to the raccoon attacking 5-year-old Rylee on the porch of their Ashford home on Friday. Rylee screamed while attempting to kick off the animal as it clamped on just above her foot.

MacNamara pulled the raccoon off by the scruff of the neck, warning both Rylee and someone else to stay inside because the raccoon could be rabid. The mom then tossed the raccoon aside.

MacNamara shared the video of the “unprovoked” attack at Rylee’s request, she said on Facebook. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!” she wrote.

“The mother behaved in a way that was very heroic,” Geoff Krukar, a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, told Fox 61. “I think she did everything correctly by avoiding getting bit and warning the neighbor to stay back and getting the child to safety.”

Rylee and MacNamara both received a round of rabies shots, the mother wrote in Facebook updates, noting that the animal had not been found.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community