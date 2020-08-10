Rachael Ray Says She's 'Okay' After Fire Broke Out At Her New York Home

Rachael Ray’s home has been badly damaged in a fire, leading the celebrity chef to post a message thanking first responders for “saving what they could of our home” and explaining that she’s “grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

On Monday, the 51-year-old addressed the fire that broke out at her Lake Luzerne home with husband John Cusimano on Sunday night. She shared that while she lost her phone and was tweeting “through a team member,” she’s “okay.”

Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…! — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Brian LaFleure, director of emergency services and fire coordinator for the county, told CNN that everyone at Ray’s home had made it out of the blaze “safely” with no injuries, but that his organization is “in the process of determining what the cause may be.”

“It’s nothing suspicious, but we’re looking to determine what the cause was,” he told the network.

It appears that the fire primarily damaged the house, which happens to be where Ray has been filming her talk show, “The Rachael Ray Show,” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s Manhattan studio closed back in March, leading Ray’s husband Cusimano to take on the role as the at-home show’s cameraman, producer, bartender and even musical guest.

