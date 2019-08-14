Rachel Bilson And Adam Brody Have Surprise 'O.C.' Reunion At Airport

Summer and Seth from “The O.C.” got together once again!

OK, it was only a chance meeting between the actors who played them, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, but we’ll take it. Bilson posted a photo of the two Tuesday with the caption: “Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome.” (See the pic below.)

Ol buddy? You mean former onscreen and offscreen boyfriend ol buddy? Bilson’s Summer Roberts and Brody’s Seth Cohen had one of the more engaging storylines of the 2003-2007 series set among the elite of Southern California’s Orange County. In fact, they got married.

Their professional relationship became a romantic one as well.

Here they are now, just two grownups ― she’s 37, he’s 39 ― meeting again by accident on the road.

A few commenters wanted to know the whereabouts of Princess Sparkle and Captain Oats ― the toy unicorn and horse belonging to their characters.

Too bad those two couldn’t be at the airport for this momentous meeting.

Here’s Summer and Seth’s wedding back in the day: