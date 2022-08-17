The One 'Big' Thing Rachel Bilson Misses About Bill Hader Might, Um, Shock You

How do you measure a six-month relationship with Bill Hader? Well, with a single and apparently impressive appendage, according to Rachel Bilson.
“The O.C.” alum recently reflected on what she misses most about her short-lived relationship with the “Barry” star, which we now know came to an end in July 2020 for reasons other than an absence of BDE.
During the tail end of the recent episode of her “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson” podcast, which featured a conversation with guest Tommy Dorfman, the actor chatted with producer Rob Holysz, who asked what she misses most about Hader.
“His big dick,” Bilson jokingly responded without missing a beat, before bursting into laughter. “We can keep that ... And cut, let’s move on.”
Bilson and Hader made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes weeks after sparking romance rumors when they were spotted together on a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The pair, who starred together in 2013’s “The To Do List,” written by Hader’s now ex-wife, Maggie Carey, split months later. Hader embarked on a relationship with “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, which has also since ended. Bilson has since reportedly moved on with artist Zac LaRoc.
Bilson freely admitted that it took a while to bounce back from the split with Hader, which she said “hurt like a motherfucker.”
Speaking with Mandy Moore in a June episode of her podcast, Bilson didn’t mention the “Saturday Night Live” alum by name, but explained that she “went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic.”
“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it,” she shared. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”
Ultimately, Bilson learned that facing the heartache head on allowed her to heal.
“If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing,’” she added.
Hader, meanwhile, is relatively more tight-lipped about his romantic life, which he doesn’t speak about publicly to protect the privacy of his kids.
“They just want me to be their dad,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in March. “They just want me to sit and watch ‘Encanto’ over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”
Hader shares three daughters with ex-wife Carey. The two called it quits after 11 years of marriage in December 2017.
Bilson previously dated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Briar Rose.