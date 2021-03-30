Rachel Bilson Says She Was 'Super Bummed' At Rami Malek's Reaction To Throwback Pic

Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek have apparently been involved in some drama that’s straight out of a high school yearbook.

The former star of “The O.C.” sat down with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on a recent episode of their podcast, “Armchair Expert,” and shared an odd story about Malek.

Apparently, back in February 2019, Bilson shared a snapshot of herself and Malek in New York City when they were teenagers in an effort to poke fun at who they were in the ’90s. The pair were friends back in the day, having both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, so the image was a nod to where they came from.

“Rami was a good friend of mine,” explained Bilson.“We were [in] the same crew. We did ‘The Crucible’ together senior year, we were the leads in it together— all these things.”

Bilson figured the throwback photo would be a fun way to celebrate Malek amid his appearances at various awards shows in 2019 for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Obviously, he gets super famous and he’s always been extremely talented ... even in high school. I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York. We’re super nerdy ... just the dorkiest picture of the both of us. But I throw it up, ’cause it’s funny and I think it’s so important to be able to make fun of yourself,” she said, before sharing that the image prompted a direct message from Malek on Instagram.

Bilson said Malek messaged her, not with “like, ‘Hey! How are you?!’” but rather: “It was straight to: ‘I would really appreciate if you take that down. I’m a really private person.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, shit! Okay!’ I get really hot and start sweating. I’m all nervous, like, ‘Oh god! What did I do?’ He was a really good friend, it’s a funny picture ... you know? I don’t take myself that seriously,” she said on the podcast.

The “Hart of Dixie” actor later spoke with Malek’s stylist, a friend of hers, who said, “Well it’s not a great picture of him.” Bilson said “The O.C.” creator Josh Schwartz also remarked on the post, telling her, “You did him dirty. He’s about to be nominated,” in reference to the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

“I removed it, and I even wrote to him a really nice message like, ‘I’m so sorry! Go get the Oscar! You’re doing amazing.’ And I never heard anything back, which is fine,” she said. “I was super bummed because he was so nice, and we were good friends. I’m a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially at that level of fame and talent. But look, he wants to be super respected. It’s his thing, so I respected it. I took it down. I was just a little bummed at how it was handled.”

Malek probably didn’t stay too upset. He walked away with the Oscar for Best Actor just a few weeks later.