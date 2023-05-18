Rachel Bilson Says She Lost A Job Due To Recent Comments About Sex

Rachel Bilson isn’t one to shy away from discussing her sex life — but she was purportedly punished for it this week.

On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, the former “O.C.” star revealed that racy comments from earlier in the month had cost her some work.

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast,” Bilson said, referring to her May 3 appearance on the show “Women on Top.”

The “Hart of Dixie” alum did not specify what work she’d lost, but said she was “baffled” by the fallout from her sex comments, which had included remarks about getting “manhandled” in the bedroom.

“I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get fucking manhandled,’” Bilson explained on “Broad Ideas,” clarifying that the intended message was that “it’s OK give control or take control in the bedroom.”

Rachel Bilson said she was "baffled" by the news that she'd been dropped from a job this week. Jack Rowand via Getty Images

The actor has spoken publicly about sex in the past. Last year, she told fans that what she missed most about ex-boyfriend Bill Hader was “his big dick.”

More recently, she said she hadn’t had an orgasm until she was 38. Bilson — who once dated fellow “O.C.” star Adam Brody, “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall, and “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a child — later clarified that this had “nothing to do with any partners” but rather “had to do with me knowing my body.”

On “Broad Ideas” this week, Bilson stood by her comments about sex and her decision to speak openly.