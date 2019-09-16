“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star and creator Rachel Bloom just took a page out of the Beyoncé playbook, announcing her pregnancy at an awards show.

Bloom revealed she was expecting at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday.

Bloom, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen, won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the CW show’s song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal,” then revealed to the press backstage that she was already carrying a bigger prize.

According to The Associated Press, Bloom declared, “I’m pregnant, that’s what’s next for me.” The room applauded.

“I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty fucking cool,” Bloom said, per USA Today.

“I just really wanted to share my happiness with the world,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in the clip above.

The child will be the first for Bloom and husband Dan Gregor. The two married in 2015.

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé announced on the red carpet that she was expecting. Later, following her performance of “Love on Top,” she told the audience, “I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me.”

When ET noted Beyoncé’s move, Bloom said: “So this was basically humble.”

Bloom’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” finished its fourth and final season in April.

She later posted her baby news on Instagram.