Rachel Brosnahan Remembers The 'Magic' Of Aunt Kate Spade 5 Years After Death

Rachel Brosnahan is still moved by aunt Kate Spade’s “magic,” five years after her death.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor marked the anniversary of Spade’s passing in a tender Instagram post on Monday remembering the beloved fashion designer, who died by suicide at age 55 in June 2018.

“Can’t believe it’s been 5 years,” wrote Brosnahan, whose mother Carol Brosnahan was Spade’s sister.

“I’ve been thinking about Katy a lot lately because 10 years ago, when I was making my Broadway debut, she let me crash in their extra bedroom while I figured out my living situation.”

The “House Of Cards” actor recalled Spade’s warmth and kindness, continuing: “She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from tech and previews.”

“She would always ask about the play and came with bells on (and the most fabulous outfit) to our opening night. She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud.”

Brosnahan went on: “But I’m not alone in that experience. That was the magic of Katy. She loved so hard she was often moved to tears, and laughter that moved through her entire body and joy that radiated out her pores. She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with. I was lucky to be in her orbit.”

Kate Spade and Rachel Brosnahan attend opening night of 'The Woodsman' in New York on Feb. 8, 2016. Walter McBride via Getty Images

Years later, Spade’s niece said she still feels her presence. “It’s strange to be in New York without her. Its strange to be back on stage without her. But also, she’s still here,” Brosnahan finished.

The actor appeared devastated after her aunt’s death back in 2018, when she shared a video of the handbag mogul dancing and wrote: “Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with.”

“She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.