Woman Formerly Known As Rachel Dolezal Loses Job Over OnlyFans Account

Nkechi Diallo has reportedly been fired from her job at the Catalina Foothills School District in Arizona after district officials discovered her OnlyFans account.
In an email sent to News 4 Tuscon on Wednesday, Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni and community relations, said Diallo’s posts “are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy.”
Farbarik said the district discovered the social media posts on Tuesday. Although Farbarik didn’t specify which position Diallo held, district board meeting records show she was hired as an after-school instructor on Aug. 9, 2023, for $19 an hour, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
Diallo’s OnlyFans account, which is an internet subscription service known for its explicit adult content, is linked to a public social media page she has. As News 4 Tuscon noted, some of Diallo’s posts have been shared on other social media platforms like Reddit, but it’s unknown if Diallo shared them or someone else did.
The Catalina Foothills School District didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
This isn’t the first time Diallo has been in the headlines. Previously, Diallo was Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who faced massive criticism after being accused of pretending to be Black for personal profit. As Dolezal, she was the head of an NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, but resigned from the position in 2015 following the backlash.