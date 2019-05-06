Tributes Pour In For Rachel Held Evans, A Beacon For Progressive Christianity

The 37-year-old writer was hospitalized last month while seeking treatment for an infection, according to her husband, who posted updates about his wife’s health to her blog. Evans was placed in a medically induced coma after doctors realized she was having brain seizures. They later worked to wean her from the coma medication, but on May 2, there was a sudden change in her vital signs. Doctors discovered extensive swelling in Evans’ brain, which caused severe damage. She did not recover.

When news about Evans’ illness first became public, fans started tweeting their support and prayers with the hashtag #PrayForRHE. Her friends created a GoFundMe campaign last month, which has raised over $200,000.