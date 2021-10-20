Rachel Levine Sworn In As Nation's First Transgender 4-Star Officer

Dr. Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the United States, was sworn in as Assistant Secretary for Health and a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps with assistance from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday. Handout via Reuters

Dr. Rachel Levine has made history again, this time as the nation’s first openly transgender four-star officer.

Levine was appointed to full admiral on Tuesday while sworn in as the first-ever female four-star admiral to oversee the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She is also now the first openly transgender four-star officer across any of the eight uniformed services.

Advertisement

Levine, who will lead 6,000 Public Health Service officers, became the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate back in March when she was appointed as assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to this, she served as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health and as a pediatrician.

I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities. https://t.co/ryfwRqbAoz — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) October 19, 2021

Levine, speaking at her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, called her appointment “an extraordinary honor and profound responsibility” and vowed to help the nation “continue to move the bar forward for diversity.”

“May this appointment today be the first of many more to come as we create a diverse and more inclusive future,” she said.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra called Levine’s appointment “a giant step forward towards equality as a nation.”

Advertisement