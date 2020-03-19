MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday said she was “honestly shocked” to discover there are still seven states that “really aren’t doing much at all” to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Maddow, citing the National Governor’s Association, said Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and Wyoming had not yet implemented state-wide measures in response to the public health crisis.

“No state-mandated school closures. No state-mandated limits on large gatherings,” she said. “No state mandates on the operations of businesses like bars and restaurants.”

Maddow noted how, in some places, political leaders had issued “non-binding recommendations” and “urgings” which had led some local school districts and businesses to take matters into their own hands and shutter of their own accord.

“But in all seven of those states, no statewide rules,” she said.

“Because sure, why not? Make it up yourself. See how it goes. No reason to panic, right? No reason to hustle. Let’s just see how this plays out,” she added.

