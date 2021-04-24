Rachel Maddow Can't Believe Even Lysol Had To Set The World Straight On Donald Trump

Rachel Maddow was still gob-smacked Friday remembering that bonkers day when Lysol had to clue the world in on then-President Donald Trump.

That was the day, a year ago, when he suggested people inject disinfectant (and light ... somehow) to cure COVID-19.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in ... one minute,” Trump said at the time. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?”

Ah, no.

“The poor Lysol people,” recalled Maddow. They “had to step up and ... insist to the people of all the world that no one should listen to the president of the United States about COVID.”

Trump claimed later that he was just being sarcastic, but everyone could see he wasn’t.

“Is that what it sounded like? It sounded like he was joking there?” asked the smirking Maddow.

The “Lysol people ... are like, you know, we have a lot of challenges in our business. Telling people not to inject Lysol or bleach has never been one of our problems before, but, turns out, presidencies matter,” Maddow noted.

“Choose wisely when you choose somebody for that particular gig,” she noted.

Trump’s incredibly bad advice is still having repercussions, Maddow noted. The Justice Department announced Friday that it had just indicted a Florida family for selling industrial bleach as a COVID-19 cure. The Food and Drug Administration reported that people who ingested the bleach required hospitalizations, developed life-threatening conditions and even died.

Elections matter, people, Maddow emphasized again.

And one other thing: Do not inject bleach, ever.

“Happy Bleachaversary,” she said. “Has it only been one year?” (Big sigh.)

