Maddow Spots The Stat That Proves Cheney Purge Is Just Another Supplication To Trump

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday pointed out why Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) imminent purge from a House GOP leadership role is “absolutely” not because she’s an “insufficiently Trumpy Republican.”

Maddow noted how Cheney — who faces removal Wednesday because of her refusal to push ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies — had, per FiveThirtyEight.com, actually voted with Trump about 92.9% of the time.

Cheney’s likely replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), only voted with Trump some 77.7% of the time.

“Significantly less, in terms of policy, in terms of allying herself with Trump, in terms of how Trump governed,” said Maddow. “Cheney is much Trumpier than Elise Stefanik.”

“But that’s just proof that this isn’t at all about policy,” she added. “It is about something else. It is about personality and it is about supplication. It’s about performative sycophancy, bending the knee, abjectly to Donald Trump.”

Watch the video here: