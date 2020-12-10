Rachel Maddow Says Partner’s COVID-19 Fight Was 'Scariest Thing I’ve Ever Been Through'

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reflected on her partner’s COVID-19 infection on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” describing it to host Stephen Colbert as the “scariest thing I’ve ever been through.”

Maddow said her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, was going to be fine, although she was still experiencing some symptoms of the disease including fatigue, headaches and a lingering cough.

“She is OK. She had a, you know, a real case of it and like a lot of people who had symptomatic cases, she’s got kind of the long tail of the symptoms, which is true for almost everybody that I know that’s had it,” Maddow told Colbert.

Mikula is “out of the woods in terms of being scared that she could take a downturn,” she said.

“It’s been a bear to deal with,” Maddow continued. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but she’s going to be OK.”

Maddow announced on Nov. 6 that a “close contact” had contracted the coronavirus and that she would self-isolate.

Two weeks later, Maddow revealed Mikula’s diagnosis when she returned to the air and delivered an emotional monologue in which she said she had feared her partner was going to die.

Check out Colbert and Maddow’s full chat here: