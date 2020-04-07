Rachel Maddow Rips GOP Governors For Not Issuing Statewide Stay-At-Home Orders

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday delivered another fierce rebuke of the GOP governors who have still not instituted statewide stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maddow noted how some governors continue to refuse to implement statewide action “which allows the unchecked growth of their states’ eventual case numbers,” even as the U.S. became the global epicenter of the contagion.

It allows the virus “to spread unchecked in those states that will ultimately grow the number of people who have tested positive, the number of people who get sick, the number of people who get hospitalized, the number of people who need intensive care, the number of people who need ventilators and the number of people who die,” Maddow warned.

“The more you let it spread, the more all of those numbers will rise,” she added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, on Monday said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had told him their states were now doing the functional equivalent of a stay-at-home order.

