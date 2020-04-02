MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday rued the lack of a cohesive, national policy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, with some states issuing stay-at-home orders and others not.

Maddow noted how nowhere was geographically exempt from the spread of the virus, with cases now confirmed in every state.

She warned the “patchwork” response would see case numbers continue to rise “exponentially because every infected person, whether or not they’ve got symptoms, is infecting on average more than one additional person and so if you’ve got any, you’re about to have a lot.”

“I mean, it’s just insane at this point. It’s insane at this point,” Maddow said of the haphazard federal response to the public health crisis that has so far sickened more than 215,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 5,100.

She then compared the way President Donald Trump’s administration is dealing with the outbreak to the governments of other countries:

You look at the other countries in the world that have outbreaks as bad as us. Well, actually we stand alone. You look at other countries in the world who have had terrible outbreaks, at least they’ve got a national policy. It’s insane. It’s fatal. It’s insane in terms of policy and leadership and ethics. It’s also insane in terms of how grossly mismanaged the federal government piece of this already is.

Check out the segment here: