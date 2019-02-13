Rachel Maddow attempted to make sense of President Donald Trump’s latest “bold idea” on Tuesday night.

The host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” noted that Trump had earlier in the day suggested putting on a “Salute to America” with fireworks in Washington, D.C., to mark the Fourth of July ― even though similar festivities are held in the capital each year.

Maddow speculated why Trump now wanted the annual celebration “attributed to him as if he dreamed it up” as she mockingly proposed other ideas Trump may now try to take credit for — such as the calendar year, baseball, rap music and summer vacations.