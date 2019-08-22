MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday repeated the “well-earned mantra” she uses to cover the “most unusual” presidency of Donald Trump.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” advised viewers to “watch what they (Trump and his administration) do, not what they say” after another wild press gaggle saw the president lie and contradict himself various times.

“At this show, we have tried to follow this as best we can, as a general rule from the very first indications we had, that they were always lying to us, every time they talked,” Maddow explained.

“Every time they put someone on TV, including on this show. Every time they were asked for comment, it was always, always, always untrue,” she added.

