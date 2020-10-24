MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday tore into President Donald Trump’s ongoing mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and his insistence on flouting safety guidelines to hold rallies across the country.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” described the president ― who was earlier this month hospitalized for three days after contracting COVID-19 ― as an “epidemiological menace.” She referenced reports that case counts of the virus surge in areas following Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign events, where the vast majority of his supporters stand maskless side-by-side.

Maddow said it was one thing to be angry with Trump for his botched response to the crisis that’s now killed more than 220,000 Americans and is predicted to kill hundreds of thousands more by February.

“But it is another thing to come to the realization that he really is Johnny Appleseed-ing this thing all over the country,” she added. “I mean, he’s like a universal donor for this thing.”

Maddow said Trump’s “personal ego-feeding desire to do large in-person unmasked events” was not just “callous or tone-deaf” but “one of the things driving this epidemic into the stratosphere right now.

“He is an epidemiological menace,” she added. “In office, sure, but in person is what I mean.”

