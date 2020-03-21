MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday issued an impassioned plea for news networks to stop broadcasting President Donald Trump’s daily press briefings about the coronavirus pandemic on live TV, warning they are “going to cost lives.”

Maddow, in a lengthy monologue, noted how Trump has repeatedly used the conferences to spread misinformation and promote developments that he knows Americans would love to hear but actually are not true.

“There may be other people in the federal government saying things that are true but these daily briefings from the White House are a litany of things from the president that would be awesome if they were true, if they were happening, but they’re not. And so the sooner we come to terms with that, I think the better for all of us,” she said.

“If it were up to me, and it’s not, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV. Not out of spite, but because it’s misinformation,” Maddow explained.

“If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape. But if he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should, all of us should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives,” Maddow concluded.

