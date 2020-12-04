Rachel Maddow Urges Americans To Do 1 Thing Regarding Trump As COVID-19 Surges

“Ignore the president,” Rachel Maddow implored Americans on her MSNBC show.

“Ignore whatever is going on with that circus,” she urged during a segment Thursday analyzing how the coronavirus is again surging across the United States while outgoing President Donald Trump continues in his futile attempts to steal the 2020 election.

“What the coronavirus task force in the White House is telling public health officials to do right now in the states, it’s the equivalent of when the National Hurricane Center starts putting out those warnings in all capital letters telling people they will definitely die unless they evacuate ahead of the oncoming storm,” Maddow noted, referencing a report from the task force that warned those who spent Thanksgiving with others should assume they have contracted COVID-19.

Maddow highlighted one particular line from the document:

“We are in a very dangerous place due to the current extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity. A further Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care as well as medical care overall.”

On Wednesday, more than 2,800 people died of COVID-19 in the United States ― the country’s highest daily death toll since the pandemic started.

The contagion has killed more than 273,000 Americans to date ― and over 100,000 are presently hospitalized.

"Ignore the president. Ignore whatever is going on with that circus," Maddow said on Thursday, urging Americans to listen to health officials instead. #maddow pic.twitter.com/qooAe05iyj — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 4, 2020