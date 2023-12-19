MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said former President Donald Trump is continuing to repeat fascistic rhetoric because “those things work for him.”
The Republican 2024 front-runner at the weekend told a New Hampshire rally that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”
On Monday, Maddow noted the well-worn authoritarian strategy of turning people against each other so voters end up feeling that only a “strongman” can fix the country.
It worked for Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler and Italy’s Benito Mussolini and appears to be doing the same for Trump if certain 2024 election polls are an indication, said Maddow.
“This stuff is tactically efficient” and has a “terrible history of working really well,” she warned.
Maddow’s MSNBC colleague Jen Psaki, meanwhile, noted how Trump is “clearly slipping in this vile, violent language more and more.”
“A dictatorial speech there, an authoritarian Truth Social post here. He is trying to normalize his extreme, fascist rhetoric to condition his supporters to be okay with it,” lamented the former Biden White House press secretary.
It “seems to be working,” Psaki added. “There is a market for the tyranny he’s selling.”
