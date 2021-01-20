Rachel Maddow hit President Donald Trump with a damning question on his final full day in office.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of her MSNBC show, Maddow said she wanted to know if Trump would have still run for president had he known beforehand the disgraceful way in which his administration has ended.

Maddow roasted Trump as a “sore loser,” noting him to be the only president who lost the popular vote twice, was impeached twice and “the only defeated incumbent president ever to use violence by his supporters to attack the U.S. government to try to force his continued hold on power.”

Trump “sneaks out early tomorrow as the only president in living memory to face the legitimate prospect of post-presidential conviction in the Senate and a lifetime ban on holding office and potential federal and state criminal charges in the courts,” she explained.

“Other than that, how was the play, Mr. President? Was it worth it?” Maddow asked. “Five years ago, (if you) could have fast-forwarded to see me say that on TV, and it’s all true, if you’d known how this would go by the end of it, would you still have done it?”

“You will go down in history as unequivocally and inarguably the worst president in American history, with what may literally be the rap sheet to prove it,” Maddow concluded. “That’s what you did. Glad you did it? Wish you could take it back? We do.”

Watch Maddow’s monologue in the video above.