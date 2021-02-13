Attorneys representing Donald Trump on Friday set about defending the former president from the charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

But some of their comments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial amusingly missed the mark.

“Incitement to resurrection,” anyone?

Rachel Maddow highlighted some of the strangest gaffes and malapropisms on her MSNBC show on Friday.

“The president’s defense today was a little weird,” she said, wrapping up some of the “Saturday Night Live”-esque comments in a montage.

