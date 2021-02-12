Rachel Maddow Spots The ‘Most Jarring’ Argument From Trump’s Impeachment Trial

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday named the argument for convicting Donald Trump that stood out to her following the third day of the ex-president’s impeachment trial for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“I think the most jarring argument today was the argument that we heard in different ways from multiple House managers that there’s really no reason to think the threat is over, particularly if senators vote to acquit the former president and thereby assure there are no consequences for him from having done this,” she said.

House impeachment managers rested their case against Trump on Thursday.

Maddow suggested an acquitted Trump would “of course” try to pull the same stunt again.

“I mean, why wouldn’t he?” she asked.

“The country is talking about this and trying to contend with this as an incredible tragedy, as a disaster of magnificent consequences for our country and for our democracy, including as I said for our standing in the world,” Maddow continued. “But there’s no sign that President Trump sees it that way at all. There’s no sign he has any problem at all with the fact he did this once already.”

"There's really no reason to think the threat is over, particularly if senators vote to acquit the former president," Rachel Maddow said on Thursday. #maddow pic.twitter.com/1enHq71e3p — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 12, 2021