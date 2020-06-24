MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday pointed out the danger that President Donald Trump’s indoor rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic pose not only to the U.S. but the rest of the world, noting how similar events just aren’t happening in any other industrialized country.

“How does this look to other countries?” asked Maddow, pointing out how Trump’s underattended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday and his Tuesday address in Phoenix, Arizona, were “the only indoor events in the country in months in which thousands of people have congregated inside the same space.”

Attendees were not forced to wear face masks at the events, contrary to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“How do we explain that in terms of our responsibility as a country in the midst of a global worldwide pandemic where countries, even when they isolate themselves from one another, are still interlinked, where a country where this thing is out of this control is a risk to every place else on earth?” added Maddow.

The host then suggested there were some misplaced priorities:

The largest indoor congregate events of the entire coronavirus era, the only mass indoor events being held for any reason anywhere are being held in the United States to celebrate the president’s reelection effort. Because that’s the one priority thing we need to do as a country?

The coronavirus has now killed more than 120,000 people nationwide. Following the easing of lockdown restrictions last month, more than 20 states are now experiencing record upticks in the number of new confirmed cases.

