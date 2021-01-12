There may only be days left of Donald Trump’s presidency.

But MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow still thinks there’s a chance that Trump ― who now faces being impeached for a second time for his incitement of the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol last week — may resign before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

But Trump wouldn’t leave the White House for the good of the country, Maddow said on her primetime show Monday.

Instead, the anchor suggested it would be a last-ditch effort by Trump to save himself.

“I can hear you, I can see you giving me the hand on this. ‘Oh, please, Maddow, as if? This guy feels no shame. He would never resign. Something for the good of the country, he’s incapable.’ I know. I hear you,” she acknowledged.

Maddow noted how the article of impeachment being brought against Trump by Democrats — incitement to insurrection — is also a criminal charge that carries a potential 10-year prison sentence and a life term ban from holding office.

Trump has reportedly floated the idea of pardoning himself before leaving the White House but has reportedly been cautioned against doing so by former Attorney General Bill Barr and White House counsel Pat Cipollone over fears the strategy could backfire.

But if Trump “were to resign from office now, in exchange for (Vice President) Mike Pence pardoning him, well, that would work,” speculated Maddow.

