The principal conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Donald Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election raised more questions than answers for MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

So, on Monday’s broadcast of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” she listed the 15 questions that are “driving me nuts” about the letter that Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress stating in Barr’s view the president had committed no crimes.

Maddow’s queries included “Will Trump recognize Russia attacked our election?” and “Did Mueller want to protect a future grand jury?”

“One of the reasons it might not be proper for a prosecutor, for any prosecutor or for the Department of Justice, more broadly, to jump in and make a pronouncement that a president appears to have committed crimes is because of the possibility that that president could actually be indicted and prosecuted and put on trial for those crimes after he or she has left office,” Maddow suggested.

She also asked whether the American public will get to see Trump’s written responses to the investigation and speculated about how the findings would affect the number of other ongoing inquiries (congressional and otherwise) into the president.