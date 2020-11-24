Rachel Maddow on Monday warned what’s being “overlooked” as President Donald Trump tries to “stretch out defying” the result of the 2020 election.

The host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” said Trump’s ongoing legal challenges of the vote were not just a waste of time but also “a distraction from the stuff” that his administration is doing “on its way out the door to mess up the country as much as they can.”

As one example, Maddow noted how the Trump White House had earlier in the day officially withdrawn the United States from the Open Skies Treaty which allows 34 nations to conduct observation flights over each other’s territories.

And, the anchor explained, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration will find it tough to rejoin the treaty — because the Trump administration has reportedly ordered for the specialized aircraft the U.S. uses in its flights to be destroyed.

“We have not paid enough attention to the way the Trump administration is setting the place on the fire as they are walking outside the door but it is now time to turn our attention to that,” said Maddow.

Check out Maddow’s comments above and below:

We have not paid enough attention to the way the Trump administration is setting the place on the fire as they are walking outside the door but it is now time to turn our attention to that. pic.twitter.com/dk10US2vsE — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 24, 2020