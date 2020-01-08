Rachel Maddow Explains What's ‘Really Worrying’ About Mistake Iraq Military Letter

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday explained what she believes is “really worrying” about a now-disavowed U.S. military letter that announced American troops would be withdrawing from Iraq.

Maddow, appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” said the letter that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said was “a mistake” could indicate “the incompetence that we expect I think at the level of the White House even on national security matters might now be extended to things as serious as the defense secretary and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.”

The letter, written the day after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel U.S. troops, was addressed to an Iraqi defense official amid an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the letter was “inconsistent” with the U.S. position, but didn’t explain how the communication could have been drafted and sent.

“It’s so freaking weird, I can’t even believe it,” Maddow added, claiming it would be “one thing” for President Donald Trump to “blurt” out incorrect information. But this, she pointed out, “was the actual Pentagon, this was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the secretary of defense.”

