Rachel Maddow Was 'Chilled' By One Specific Claim Made By Mary Trump

Maddow, on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” told host Jimmy Fallon what “chilled me the most” and what she’s “thought about the most since” was when the president’s niece said she did not doubt “he will not agree to the peaceful transfer of power at the end of his term if he loses.”

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Maddow acknowledged, noting that Trump has “certainly been stoking that fear among people.”

“But for her to say, ‘listen, I’ve known him since I was a kid, I’ve known him since I was a toddler, and I can tell you from a life’s worth of observation and every other hard thing I’ve ever seen him go through, there’s no way,’” Maddow continued.

Maddow admitted that political observers have gamed out the idea of Trump refusing to leave office following a defeat.

“But to hear somebody who knows him say that flat out without any equivocation kind of rattled my teeth a little bit,” she added.

Mary Trump appeared on Maddow’s show to talk about her tell-all book about the president, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

In the book, released in July, Mary Trump alleged that her uncle cheated his way into college and commented on her breasts in front of his then-wife Marla Maples.

