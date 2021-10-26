Rachel Maddow Celebrates Neo-Nazis Who've Been Crippled By Legal Fees: 'Good For Them'

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday offered viewers a “little warm fuzziness” as she celebrated the legal and financial undoing of white supremacist leaders involved with the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A federal lawsuit against rally organizers, which went to trial this month, has rattled white nationalist groups and leaders and financially crippled one of the defendants, prominent neo-Nazi Richard Spencer, according to a USA Today report last week.

Spencer reportedly said the legal process had been “very stressful and very costly.” He has resorted to representing himself in court.

“You say he’s representing himself? “Serving as his own lawyer? You don’t say?” Maddow said after reading from the report. “Whatever else has happened in your life today, I bequeath you this little warm fuzziness to hold in your heart: The Nazis are representing themselves in court, acting as their own lawyers. That always works out great. Good for them. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.”

Another defendant, Christopher Cantwell, is also representing himself after his lawyers quit. Three other defendants ― Jason Kessler, Nathan Damigo and the group Identity Evropa ― are represented by lawyer James Kolenich, who said he took on the case to “oppose Jewish influence in society.”

“I’m sure he’s going to be a great lawyer,” Maddow said. “Sounds like he’s got mad skills. Emphasis on mad.”

At least two other defendants are believed to be in hiding.

Jury selection for the trial began Monday at the Charlottesville federal courthouse. Two dozen white supremacists and organizations are named in the civil suit over the 2017 rally, which saw an alliance of neo-Nazis and extremists descend on the city for an event that left one woman dead and many more injured.

Watch a clip of the MSNBC segment below, via Raw Story: