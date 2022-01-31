Rachel Maddow Taking Break From MSNBC Show

Rachel Maddow will be taking a brief break from her MSNBC show starting next week to work on some other projects, including a new podcast and a movie with Ben Stiller.

A MSNBC source told Business Insider that Maddow’s break will start next week but that the host will be back in “a few weeks.” The Hollywood Reporter said that her break is expected to last into March, possibly longer.

Various guests will handle hosting duties until Maddow returns.

During her time away from the show, Maddow will be focused on a podcast and on “Bag Man,” a movie directed by Stiller that is based on her book and podcast of the same name.

The hiatus wasn’t completely unexpected. Maddow signed a $30 million per year contract last year, the terms of which allowed her to scale back her commitment to the show to work on other projects, including streaming and podcasts, according to the New York Post.