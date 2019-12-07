On the eve of Christmas? It is Christmastime you guys, which is no time for an impeachment. I mean, any other time of the year this might be OK, but not, what is it, it’s 19 days before Christmas. This is the new objection, if there’s one rule that all Americans should be able to agree on, or Republicans at least have the decency to adhere to, it’s the rule that you don’t pursue impeachment proceedings against an American president in the holiday season, not while the Yule log burns in the hearth, not while the sleigh bells ring, not while people are decorating their Christmas trees. It’s just against the rules.